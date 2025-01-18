The Nasarawa State High Court. has ordered the remand of gospel singer Timilehin Ajayi, who was caught with the severed head of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Salome Adaidu.
The Nasarawa State Police Command revealed the development of his remand in a short statement posted on its X page on Friday.
“Timilehin Ajayi was charged to court today and remanded in prison custody pending his formal arraignment,” the statement read in part.
Mr Ajayi was arrested by churchgoers on Tuesday for allegedly killing and dismembering Ms Adaidu for suspected ritual purposes.
The church’s bible study teacher and general secretary, Caleb Umaru, had explained that a member noticed Mr Ajayi acting suspiciously near a river.
He said that the member alerted others when Mr Ajayi threw a bag into the river, which was later retrieved and found to contain his girlfriend’s severed head.
During an interview with journalists, the suspect who had admitted to committing the crime, however, said he had no regret for his action.
Mr Ajayi had alleged that the late Ms Adaidu was his girlfriend, and she was cheating on him which prompted him to kill her.
However, members of the deceased’s family claimed that she was never in a relationship with the suspect.
The family added that contrary to reports that Ms Adaidu had visited the suspect, she was allegedly kidnapped.
