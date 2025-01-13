The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been removed from office after he was impeached for gross misconduct and abuse of office by his fellow lawmakers.

The lawmakers also appointed the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Miranda, as the new speaker of the assembly.

Mr Obasa has represented Agege Constituency 1 in the Assembly since 2007 and has been the speaker since 2015.

His removal as the speaker is believed to have the backing of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has been having a silent battle with Mr Obasa.

As of the time of this report, PREMIUM TIMES observed that dozens of police officers were deployed to the Assembly’s premises to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

Details later…

