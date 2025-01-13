BOLA IGE

(Remembering December 21, 2001)

History Never Forgets

And enter the gunmen

one sad and ominous night

murder’s mandate in every bullet

Paymasters waiting in the crook

of night’s arms, eager

for a convoy of corpses

And a rude shot put out the star

in our Christmas sky

and the shepherds lost their way

To the Bethlehem of our re-birth

carols blackened into dirges

seething every line with the anguish of our rage

A pall fell on the yuletide feast

streets emptied into horrified silence

markets wore their stalls like absent belts. . . .

Still we ask:

Where are the fingers that pulled the trigger that night

Where, their paymasters in powerful places?

Waiting, still waiting

The hunchback nation

Cannot hide its burden

Niyi Osundare, one of Africa’s foremost poets and academics, is Emeritus Distinguished Professor of English, University of New Orleans.

