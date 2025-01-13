An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan has granted a former wife of Ooni of Ife, Naomi Silekunola, and two others, being prosecuted for murder and manslaughter, N10 million bail each.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oriyomi Hamzat, a broadcaster and CEO of Agidigbo Radio FM in Ibadan, and Abdullahi Fasasi, the principal of Islamic High School, were also granted bail.

The three defendants are being prosecuted for the tragic deaths of 35 children during a stampede at a Christmas funfair programme on 18 December 2024 at Islamic High School, Orita Basorun, Ibadan.

It would be recalled that the defendants were, on 24 December 2024, arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrate’s Court on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, manslaughter and negligence.

The defendants were subsequently remanded at Agodi Correctional Centre.

Counsel to the defendants subsequently filed applications for bail at the state High Court.

Bail application

In a ruling on the bail application on Monday, Justice Kamorudeen Olawoyin, in his capacity as a representative of the court, admitted the ex-queen and her co-defendants to bail in the sum of N10 million each with two reliable sureties.

Mr Olawoyin said that the Magistrate Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case due to the murder charge contained in the charge sheet.

He said there was no place for holding charges in the constitution, and keeping them in custody would infringe on their rights.

He said that the stampede incident was not a premeditated act, so the defendants were entitled to bail.

The judge directed that the defendants submit their international passports to the court and not grant any press interviews in print or on social media during the trial.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing until 27 January 2025.

