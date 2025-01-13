Mudashiru Obasa has been removed as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly after his fellow lawmakers impeached him for gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The lawmakers also appointed the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, as the new speaker of the assembly.

Mr Obasa has represented Agege Constituency 1 in the Assembly since 2007 and has been the speaker since 2015.

His removal as the speaker is believed to have the backing of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has been having a silent battle with Mr Obasa.

As of the time of this report, PREMIUM TIMES observed that dozens of police officers were deployed to the Assembly’s premises to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

Mrs Meranda, who represents Apapa Constituency 1, is also a former chief whip of the house.

Mr Obasa’s tenure has been marred by allegations of financial impropriety.

His removal comes barely a month after he was accused of spending N17 billion to construct a gate that leads to the assembly complex.

A group, Lagos State Anti-Corruption Coalition, accused the Assembly of spending the amount to construct a gate. The group also called for an investigation into the matter.

Addressing the allegation in December, Mr Obasa described it as spurious and funny.

“It is so funny. How much is the allocation of the Assembly in the whole year that we will decide to spend N17 billion on a gate? They even claimed that we spent N200 million on thanksgiving that did not hold.

“We are aware that at a period like this when we are approaching elections in 2027, we should expect such things. I think some people are scared and I don’t know why.”

Reasons for removal

Monday’s plenary sitting, where Mr Obasa was removed, was presided over by Mrs Meranda, according to a video of the proceeding seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Femi Saheed, representing Kosofe constituency, moved the motion for the removal of the speaker for alleged misappropriation of funds, poor leadership and abuse of office.

He cited at least five reasons why Mr Obasa should be removed as the speaker of the assembly.

“…I hereby move that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Right honourable Mudashiru Obasa be removed as speaker of this House for gross misconduct and poor leadership including

highhandedness and disregard for honourable members of the House of Assembly,” he said.

The lawmaker also accused him of “intimidation and suppression of and inciting members against one another…mismanagement of funds and lack of time transparency in his management of the House of Assembly funds.”

He accused Mr Obasa of abusing his position and its privileges.

Mr Saheed also described Mr Obasa’s leadership style as “authoritarian and undemocratic.”

The motion was unopposed and all the lawmakers present supported it. The exact number of lawmakers present during Monday’s sitting could not be established as of the time of this report.

