The Joint Technical Committee for the 22nd National Sports Festival, Ogun 2024, has approved adjusting the Games’ dates.

This is to allow the Games to reflect the new direction of sports in the country and provide more time for implementing recommendations made during the joint technical meeting.

According to a communiqué jointly signed by the Director General of the National Sports Commission/Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Bukola Olopade, and the Honourable Commissioner for Sports Development, Ogun State, Wasiu Isiaka, the Gateway Games will now take place from 16 to 30, May 2025.

Additionally, the zonal eliminations for team sports are scheduled from 23 to 28 February 2025.

During the deliberations, the committee commended the Federal Government for its political will to develop sports in Nigeria by creating a dedicated Commission to manage sports affairs.

They also lauded the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, the Government and the good people of Ogun State for their warm reception, hospitality, and commitment to successfully hosting and organising the 22nd National Sports Festival.

Commendations were also extended to Kunle Soname and the management of Babcock University for their support towards the organisation of the Games.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mr Olopade explained that “in the spirit of the new definition of sports organisation in Nigeria, creating an ecosystem of economic sustainability by Mr President, there was a need to push it forward to capture all of those elements together, he said.”

“This would also get the Commission to settle down properly. We’re excited for the new date and the extra five months to put everything together and show the country what capacity is all about.”

Explaining the new initiative coming to the 2024 NSF, Mr Olopade said: “When you think about the Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) initiative, where young promising athletes will compete as a 38th state, it is a promising move towards fostering the development of our best young talents, and it’s happening for the first time in the history of the Games.”

“It’s a strategy to empower young and promising talents and create a pathway for them to be exposed at the top level. These athletes will compete against established athletes, hoping to upset the status quo. It speaks to the core of what President Tinubu has asked of us to do,” the DG concluded.

The 22nd National Sports Festival’s first joint technical meeting occurred on Thursday, 19 December, at the Banquet Hall, Mitros Residence and Suites, Abeokuta, Ogun State. All major stakeholders present conducted a technical assessment and inspection of the proposed venues and facilities for the Games.

As part of the resolutions, it was agreed that a 2nd Joint Technical Meeting and Inspection Visit would be necessary to ensure that all observed issues have been adequately addressed ahead of the Games.

