Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the completion of all developmental projects his administration embarked on since its inception remains his utmost priority.

Governor Abiodun also reiterated the financial creativity and transparency of his administration, which according to him, have pushed the State far above almost all the States in Nigeria except Lagos, in Internally Generated Revenue capacity, making Ogun one of the three most viable States in Nigeria.

Governor Abiodun, speaking on the sidelines of the budget presentation at the complex of the Ogun State House of Assembly, explained that he remained focused on projects with revenue potential, capacity to enhance employment generation, and consistent with the priorities articulated in the state’s Economic Development Plan & Strategy 2021 – 2025.

He said his administration was able to reverse the humongous infrastructural deficit it inherited from successive governments in the State in less than six years of his tenure, adding that the ISEYA mantra, as a compass of developmental drive for his administration, had helped in no small way to enhance speedy growth in all sectors.

“The inherent concept of our developmental agenda is predicated on projects that align with the seven thematic areas contained in the Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021-2025, namely: Economic Growth and Development; Infrastructure; Public Administration (Governance, Security, and International Relations); Human Capital Development; Social Development; Regional Development; Plan Implementation, Communication, Financing, Monitoring, and Evaluation,” Mr Abiodun said.

The governor, however, promised residents of the state that despite the aggressive move to generate revenue and block leakages, his government would never impose additional burdens on them.

It would be recalled that the Ogun State governor presented a budget of N1,054,542,020,147.47 to the State House of Assembly as the State’s proposed budget for 2025, tagged “Budget of Hope and Prosperity,” which is made up of N453.56 billion as recurrent expenditure and N600.98 billion as capital expenditures.

