More than 100 teachers in public and private schools across the Lagos East Senatorial District have successfully participated in the 2022 Class of the Lagos East Teachers Fellowship (Cohort 2) at the Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL).

The programme is an initiative of Tokunbo Abiru, the senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District.

At a closing ceremony on Friday, the organisers said the programme, which lasted about three months, had an enrollment of 950 successful applicants from over 1,500 teachers who applied for the online training.

However, they further explained that the 950 successful applicants took part in a 30-day online training before 120 outstanding participants got admitted into physical classes, while 105 completed the programme.

Fellowship

Initiated by Mr Abiru, the Lagos East Teachers’ Fellowship is described as a community innovation space, set up in partnership with a technology and social enterprise company- Co-creation Hub (Cc-HUB), that trains youths in the Lagos East senatorial district on relevant digital and innovation skills.

In his opening remarks, the SAIL Project consultant, Deji Abisola, said: “The Lagos East Teachers Fellowship has provided an invaluable platform for educators to learn, grow, and develop their skills.

“This year’s graduates have been trained in Inquiry-Based Learning, a cutting-edge pedagogical approach that encourages students to actively engage with the learning process.

“This dynamic method is designed to stimulate curiosity and foster critical thinking, preparing the young minds of today for the challenges of tomorrow.

“In addition to Inquiry-Based Learning, our graduates (Lagos East Teachers’ Fellowship) have also been equipped with the knowledge and tools to integrate technology into their classrooms effectively.”

Mr Abiru, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Constituency Matters, Saheed Ibikunle, congratulated the teachers on the successful completion of their training.

Mr Ibikunle charged the teachers to explore various teaching methods in improving learning outcomes in their students.

Ikorodu Teachers’ lounge

The SAIL Project consultant also announced the launch of the Ikorodu Teachers Lounge. According to him, it is a virtual community that will further deepen knowledge sharing and interactions among teachers who passed through the SAIL.

Mr Abisola said: “Today, we also have the pleasure of launching the Ikorodu Teachers’ Lounge. This innovative space, made possible by the visionary leadership of Senator Tokunbo Abiru through his endowment pillar platform, the TACT Foundation, will serve as a hub for educators to connect, collaborate, and share best practices.

“The Ikorodu Teachers’ Lounge is a testament to our commitment to fostering a strong community of educators who are dedicated to the continuous improvement of teaching and learning” Mr Abisola disclosed.”

Participants share experiences

Participants appreciated Mr Abiru for conceptualising SAIL, particularly the teachers’ fellowship programme.

A participant and teacher at Epe Senior Grammar School, Adedeji Owoyade, said: “I belong to Cohort II, Non-STEM Group I of the fellowship. It has greatly impacted me as a classroom teacher.

“I have been exposed to the inquiry-based method of teaching that has opened my eyes to a new way of thinking and planning. With my knowledge of Google Slides, Render Forest, Inshort, Legend, Canva, and 2D and 3D Animation.

“I have learned better ways to develop and use instructional materials in my classroom. Also, my engagement with students has given them more opportunities to think, reflect and own ideas on topics and issues. It has also improved their abilities as individual learners.”

Another teacher, Sobowale Olusesan said: “I wish to sincerely appreciate the creativity and innovativeness of the senator for putting a premium on human capital development, especially for us teachers to learn new pedagogies and improve the learning outcomes for students”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

