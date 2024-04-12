A groundbreaking collaboration between Supply Chain Africa and Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) is set to revolutionise supply chain research and development in Africa.

A statement by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Supply Chain Africa, Adebayo Adeleke, on Friday, said that the N5 billion ($4.5 million) project will see the establishment of a world-class research and innovation centre within LAUTECH, the first of its kind in Nigeria and the second on the continent.

Explaining the motive for the collaboration, Mr Adeleke said it is to stimulate research, which plays a critical role in tackling complex supply chain challenges.

Multidisciplinary approach

He highlighted the centre’s unique, multidisciplinary approach, which integrates fields like engineering, robotics, and art.

“LAUTECH is a premier research university in Nigeria. You can’t really talk about state universities or research universities in Nigeria without talking about Ladoke Akintola University. So, it is important to align with success.

“This is going to be the first supply chain research and innovation centre in Nigeria and second in Africa. More importantly, is the fact that I have done research within the space of the research chain in the continent and there is a need to have a facility that is quite focused on the supply chain life,” he said.

Mr Adeleke noted that the proposed research centre had received enthusiastic support from LAUTECH’s faculty and management, who recognised its potential to enhance research capabilities, attract international collaboration, and elevate the university’s academic standing.

He added that the collaboration between Supply Chain Africa and LAUTECH reflects a shared commitment to fostering innovation, knowledge exchange, and collaboration between industry and academia.

“As construction commences, many are eagerly anticipating the centre’s profound impact on supply chain education, research, and industry practices throughout Africa.

“The proposed centre will serve as a platform for research and solution development, drawing upon expertise from various fields to address pressing challenges,” he noted.

Mr. Adeleke further stressed the importance of showcasing Africa’s capacity for research and problem-solving on a global scale.

Repositioning LAUTECH

LAUTECH’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Rasaq Kalilu, on his part, said the management was trying to reposition the university for a positive impact globally.

As such, he expressed the belief that the supply chain management laboratory will afford the university to have staff and students exchange programmes with other organisations.

“This will enrich the knowledge and ideas as well as technology of our students and staff to collaborate with their peers outside the shores of Nigeria. We will also be able to make an impact with activities of other researchers and students who will be collaborating with us,” he noted.

The Head of the Department of Transport Management, Remi Aworemi, described the centre as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, bridging gaps in research and providing opportunities for international exchange.

He said that the construction of the centre, led by SpaceCube Development Ltd, marks a significant milestone in advancing research and innovation in Africa.

“The project reflects a collective commitment to solving complex supply chain challenges and building a brighter future for the continent,” Mr Aworemi added.

The majority of stakeholders who have spoken about the project, the statement noted, expressed optimism about its potential to drive innovation, empower future generations, and position Africa as a leader in supply chain research and development.

