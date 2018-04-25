Bribe-seeking policeman kills motorcyclist in Ebonyi

Related News

An unidentified police officer on Wednesday night shot and killed a commercial motorcyclist along water works road in Ebony State for allegedly refusing to give him N50 bribe.

The yet to be identified okada rider, was accosted by police officers of the anti-kidnapping squad of Ebonyi State Police Command at Anan world junction by water works road.

A source who witnessed the incident said the rider in his 20s was carrying a female passenger when he was flagged down by the police officers, who are notorious for fleecing motorists of their money at night at the junction.

“When they stopped him, they demanded for their usual N50 but he gave them N20 and wanted to drive off when one of them opened fire on him. The bullet shattered his head and he died instantly,” said the witness.

The incident caused pandemonium along the road as residents along the adjourning streets gathered and attempted to lynch the officers. They also used tires to set burn fires on the road.

But the arrival of a new detachment of police officers to the scene saved the day as they used teargas to dispel the crowd while also shooting sporadically into the air to scare them away.

It could not be immediately ascertained if the female passenger of the slain motorcyclist was also hit by the bullets of the police officers.

Meanwhile, Governor David Umahi has ordered the immediate arrest of the police officer involved.

The governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, described the incident as barbaric and callous and expressed confidence that justice will be done in the killing of the deceased.

He promised to work with the police authorities to ensure the culprit was arrested and prosecuted.

Efforts to get the reaction of the police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, as at press time were not successful.