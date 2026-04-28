The Awka Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has vowed to ensure justice for a lawyer, Charles Ifeanyi, who was assaulted by officials of a task force known as Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA), otherwise known as OCHA Brigade.

OCHA Brigade is a state-run task force in the south-eastern state that ensures a clean environment in the state.

Officials of the agency usually clear illegal structures and confiscate goods obstructing roads, particularly around markets.

The assault

Mr Ifeanyi was said to have been assaulted by the task force officials on 20 January at a plaza in Eke-Awka Market in Awka, the Anambra State capital, after he allegedly interfered with their enforcement exercise.

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The lawyer was reportedly beaten and forced into a vehicle belonging to the task force for questioning them while they were confiscating goods belonging to some traders in the market.

Arrest and arraignment

In a statement on Monday, the spokesperson of the Awka Branch of the NBA, Michael Ozojiofor, announced that one of the OCHA Brigade officials involved in the assault was arrested and subsequently charged in court on 24 April over the alleged assault.

Mr Ozojiofor said the task force official, Onyebuchi Ibeto, was arraigned before an unnamed court which remanded him until 8 May.

“This development marks a significant step toward accountability and justice,” he said.

The spokesperson said the NBA branch took steps to ensure justice despite initial setbacks, including lack of immediate response from the task force leadership.

“These steps were not only aimed at addressing the wrong done but also at serving as a deterrent against any recurrence of such acts of lawlessness,” he said.

Praise for Nigerian police

Mr Ozojiofor said the NBA branch praised the Nigeria Police Force for its professionalism and support in facilitating the arrest and subsequent arraignment of the task force official.

“Their role has been instrumental in ensuring that the rule of law is upheld,” he said of the police.

The spokesperson also commended the human rights committee of the NBA branch for their dedication and commitment to ensuring justice in the matter.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to seeing that the rest of the individuals involved in this brazen act are identified, apprehended and brought to justice.

“No effort will be spared in pursuing this objective,” he added.