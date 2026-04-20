The President of the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO), Onitsha Region, Uju Ikpeama, has cautioned mothers against delegating child upbringing to house-helps.

Ms Ikpeama spoke on Sunday in Onitsha as Catholic mothers in the Archdiocese marked the 2026 Mother’s Day with counterparts worldwide.

She said the trend reflected misplaced priorities, with some mothers pursuing less meaningful interests while leaving children’s moral and social development to domestic aides.

Decrying declining parenting standards, Ms Ikpeama also warned against indecent dressing among children, urging mothers to take greater responsibility.

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She advised young mothers to emulate the virtues, discipline and values upheld by older generations in raising responsible children.

Earlier, the Archdiocesan CWO Director, Ngozi Nwanosike, urged mothers to remain steadfast in their faith and to renew their commitment to prayer for wisdom, peace and joy.

Speaking on the theme, “True Love in Action,” Ms Nwanosike said mothers demonstrated divine love daily through patience, kindness, resilience and unwavering family support.

“Mothers play a critical role in shaping lives, sustaining families through prayer and inspiring future generations through strength and character,” she said.

Ms Nwanosike described mothers as pillars of faith and instruments of God’s love, commending their sacrifices and dedication to their families and communities.

She encouraged mothers to remain resolute, noting their efforts, though sometimes unnoticed, are rewarded by God.

She also expressed gratitude for life and the opportunity to witness another Mother’s Day celebration.

In his remarks, the Archdiocesan Chaplain, Collins Okoye, described motherhood as a sacred calling rooted in love, sacrifice and faith.

Mr Okoye, a reverend father, said both church and society depended greatly on mothers’ strength and moral example, urging them to uphold Christian values.

He called for unity, mutual support and perseverance among mothers in doing good at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mothering Sunday is traditionally observed after the Solemnity of the Annunciation on 25 March.

However, this year’s celebration was rescheduled due to Holy Week and Easter activities, following a directive for uniform nationwide observance.