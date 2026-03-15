Three former governors of Abia State have inaugurated a technical committee charged with securing a comprehensive win for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections in Abia.

The committee, comprising former legislators and appointees from the administrations of Orji Kalu, Theodore Orji, and Okezie Ikpeazu, was inaugurated in Umuahia on Saturday.

Inaugurating the team on behalf of the ex-governors, Mr Kalu, the senator for Abia North District, disclosed that the committee was constituted in January and tasked with creating a blueprint for the party and the state.

He said that preparations were underway for a strategic meeting between the committee and the former governors to finalise preparations for the upcoming elections.

“It’s a technical committee to work on modalities on how we are going to set up larger committees that will work for the victory of our party.

“We are showing people our commitment for our party to win from the president to the House of Assembly,” Mr Kalu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee is chaired by ACB Agbazuere, the former chief of staff to Mr Ikpeazu.

The members reportedly include all those who served under the previous administrations, from 1999 to 2023.

Meanwhile, Mr Kalu’s younger brother, Mascot Kalu, affirmed his readiness to contest the 2027 governorship poll under the APC.

READ ALSO: Uzor Kalu dismisses rift in Abia APC as younger brother insists on governorship in 2027

In a speech at the event, he urged the committee to demonstrate sufficient commitment to the party’s success in 2027.

He promised to develop the state’s human and material resources if given the opportunity to serve.

The Labour Party is the ruling party in Abia.

The current Governor of Abia, Alex Otti, caused an upset in the 2023 governorship election when he defeated the candidate of the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

Mr Otti is popular among Abia residents because of his administration’s actions of rebuilding broken public infrastructure and restoring the people’s faith in governance.