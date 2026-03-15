The University of Ilorin and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) have set up a joint strategic committee to establish a research centre and promote cooperation between the two institutions.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Corporate Affairs of the University, Kunle Akogun, on Saturday, in Ilorin.

Mr Akogun disclosed that Wahab Egbewole, the vice-chancellor of the institution, and Bayo Ojulari, the managing director/chief executive officer of the NNPCL, led their teams, respectively.

“Discussions between the two parties centred on the establishment of a Centre of Excellence at the University, the first in West Africa.

“It will be dedicated to practical engineering and technology-driven research and the endowment of an NNPC professorial chair at the Better by far University, to promote industry-leading expertise.

“The joint committee, which will refine the details of the partnership, is expected to report back within four weeks,” Mr Akogun said.

He said that members of the UNILORIN delegation included Mukhtar Etudaiye, deputy vice chancellor (Research, Technology and Innovation).

Others included Mansur Alfanla, the registrar, and the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Joshua Olaoye.

(NAN)