Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State on Sunday announced a N150,000 Christmas bonus for all categories of civil servants in the state.

Mr Nwifuru made the announcement during a Sunday Church service at the Government House Chapel, Abakaliki.

The governor explained that the gesture aligned with his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of workers in the state.

According to Mr Nwifuru, this in spite of the insignificant revenue that had accrued to the state in the past one year.

Some state government and private organisations in Nigeria pay their workers some extra salary in December to ameliorate economic hardship and enable them enjoy the Christmas and New Year holidays.

On the forthcoming local government election in the state, the governor promised a level-playing ground for all the aspirants.

Mr Nwifuru explicitly declared that he had “no preferred candidate” and had “anointed no one” for the exercise.

He said, “As far as I am concerned, the will of the people must prevail, the people must choose their representatives without interference from any quarters.”

The governor reiterated his directive to political appointees wishing to contest the local government election to resign in line with the extant electoral guidelines.

“It is not my duty to pick you as the chairman of your local government area

“If you are contesting for the chairmanship position in the next year’s council’s election as an appointee, you must resign as stipulated by the law,” Mr Nwifuru insisted.

(NAN)