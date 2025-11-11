The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State and his deputy, Onyekachukwu Ibezim.

The certificates were issued to Messrs Soludo and Ibezim by the National Commissioner in charge of Anambra State, Kenneth Ukeagu, on Tuesday, two days after winning the governorship election in the state.

The ceremony was held at the INEC headquarters in Awka, Anambra State.

Speaking after receiving the certificates, Mr Soludo expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for being “a democrat and allowing an equal playing field” in the election.

The governor also praised INEC for conducting “a transparent election” in the south-eastern state.

“INEC allowed the votes to count, and I commend the new leadership for their role in this electoral process,” he said, stressing the commission had shown that there is still hope for Nigeria.

“The technology worked superlatively. INEC deserves better credit for its efforts in ensuring a transparent election.”

Mr Soludo also appreciated the people of Anambra State for reelecting him as governor.

“Thank you, ndị Anambra, for your trust and confidence. Anambra is on the rise,” he said.

The governor used the opportunity to call his opponents to join hands with his government to build Anambra State.

On his part, the National Commissioner in charge of Anambra State, Mr Ukeagu, praised security agencies for their vigilance and professionalism during the poll.

He equally hailed the conduct of voters in the state and the maturity displayed by political parties throughout the electoral process.

“The people of Anambra State have once again shown that elections can be keenly contested, yet peacefully conducted,” he said.

The national commissioner explained that the presentation of the certificates of return was in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 which mandates INEC to issue such certificates to elected officials within 14 days after the elections.

Election victory

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the INEC Returning Officer, Edoba Omoregie, said Mr Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance scored 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC who polled 99,445 votes.

The Young Progressives Party candidate, Paul Chukwuma, came third with 37,753 votes while his counterpart from the Labour Party, George Moghalu, came fourth, with 10,576 votes.