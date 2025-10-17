A socio-political organisation, the Abia Renaissance Group (ARG), has petitioned Nigeria’s top security authorities, calling for a full-scale investigation into Governor Alex Otti’s alleged inciting comments and the rising wave of intimidation reportedly targeted at political opponents and ordinary citizens in Abia State.

In a petition addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; and the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Yusuf Bichi, the group accused the governor of making “reckless and inciting utterances” that could trigger violence and destabilise the state’s fragile peace.

It asked the security agencies to not only invite Mr Otti for questioning, but also monitor the activities of his political associates.

The petition was jointly signed by ARG Chairman Kelechi Uwakwe and Secretary Emma Nwangwu.

Otti’s “write your will” comment

During the October edition of his media chat “Alex Otti Speaks to Abians” at Government House, Umuahia, the governor issued a stern warning to individuals he believes might attempt to manipulate or rig the 2027 Abia governorship election.

He cautioned that while he has no objection to opposition or competition, anyone plotting to “write results” unlawfully should “first write their will.”

This was also in response to comments attributed to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who had allegedly hinted at taking over Abia through political manoeuvring.

“I have heard that some people around him (Mr Kalu) say they must take over this state, they must write results, but the only advice I have for them is that if they truly want to write results, they should write something else before that time. You know what it is? Their will.”

He framed the remark as a warning of consequences to those who engage in electoral malpractice.

Mr Otti dismissed such ambitions, urging that Abians will determine their leaders through genuine ballots, not manipulation.

ARG response

ARG, in the petition, said it was “deeply troubled” by what it described as Mr Otti’s “increasingly confrontational tone” in public discourse.

It stated that some of the governor’s supporters have allegedly taken advantage of his public comments to issue open threats against individuals perceived as critics or political rivals.

The group claimed that such rhetoric was not only unbecoming of a democratically elected leader but could embolden political thuggery ahead of future elections.

“It is worrisome that a sitting governor, whose duty is to protect lives and property, is the one issuing veiled death threats against Abians exercising their democratic rights,” the statement read. “This confirms long-standing fears that the governor has been tacitly encouraging his supporters to attack or intimidate citizens who hold opposing political views.”

ARG alleged that some of Mr Otti’s supporters had recently issued public threats to “stone or machete” anyone attempting to hold campaign meetings or political activities in certain areas considered strongholds of the Labour Party, the governor’s platform.

It said the threats had created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among residents.

“Abia has enjoyed a history of peace and political tolerance. Sadly, the governor’s recent conduct has introduced fear and tension,” the statement continued.

The group urged the security agencies to act swiftly by inviting Governor Otti for questioning, monitoring the activities of his political associates, and ensuring that the safety and rights of all Abians are guaranteed, regardless of their political affiliations.

“No individual, no matter how highly placed, should be above the law,” ARG stressed. “Abia belongs to every citizen, not to a single person or party. The peace and unity of the state must not be sacrificed on the altar of political ego.”

Otti, Kalu’s feud

The controversy also coincides with an intensifying political face-off between Messrs Otti and Kalu.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported that Mr Kalu accused the governor of running a government driven by “propaganda rather than transparency,” while Mr Otti dismissed the comments as “panic from politicians unsettled by Abia’s progress.”

Although he has not declared his interest in the 2027 governorship race, the deputy speaker is believed to be eyeing the state’s top political position.