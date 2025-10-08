The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has accused the Abia State Government of poor governance, lack of transparency, and failure to translate the state’s improved finances into tangible development for citizens.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Mr Kalu said the state, under Governor Alex Otti, has been substituting genuine governance with propaganda and theatrics, despite receiving what he described as record monthly allocations and federal interventions.

The rebuttal came in response to an earlier press statement issued by Ferdinand Ekeoma, special adviser on media to Mr Otti, who criticised Mr Kalu’s remarks about the state’s performance under the Labour Party-led administration.

Mr Kalu represents the Bende federal constituency of Abia State in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Background to the row

The political exchange began after Mr Kalu, while addressing members of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) in Umuahia on Sunday, declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on course to take over power in Abia State in 2027.

He said the Otti administration had underperformed despite what he described as increased revenue inflows.

In response, Mr Otti’s media aide released a statement titled “Governance in Abia, Benjamin Kalu Needs Tutorials More Than He Needs a Microphone,” accusing the deputy speaker of ignorance and political grandstanding.

Mr Kalu’s office, however, maintained that his remarks were based on facts contained in official financial documents of the Abia State Government.

Abia’s finances under scrutiny

Citing the Abia State Government’s Q2 2025 Financial Report, the deputy speaker’s office said the state received an average of ₦38 billion monthly from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), internally generated revenue (IGR), and various federal interventions, including flood relief and agricultural support funds.

According to the report published on the state’s official website (abiastate.gov.ng), Abia received over ₦114 billion between April and June 2025. Yet, the statement alleged, the state remains underdeveloped, with poor road infrastructure, unpaid pensions, and deteriorating public schools and hospitals.

“The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, PhD, CFR, was, therefore, absolutely correct by saying that Abia State received as much as ₦38 billion every month within the QTR 2 2025, but the people have nothing to show for it,” the statement read.

Exchange rate not an excuse – Kalu’s camp

The statement dismissed Mr Otti’s repeated claim that exchange rate fluctuations had affected state projects, calling it an “excuse for inefficiency.”

It argued that other South-east states, such as Enugu, Anambra, and Imo, were delivering major infrastructure projects under the same national economic conditions.

The statement also accused the Otti administration of neglecting pensioners, alleging that Abia remains the only state that has not paid gratuities since 2023, despite receiving close to ₦1 trillion in total revenue.

“Instead of addressing this injustice, the Otti administration coerced retirees into forfeiting over ₦70 billion in entitlements. This only exposes the hypocrisy of a government that keeps sloganeering “New Abia” without living it,” it added.

Workers’ welfare and salary concerns

Mr Kalu’s office further criticised the state government over the alleged poor treatment of workers. It said while some states had implemented the ₦70,000 minimum wage, civil servants in Abia still earn less than half that amount.

At the Abia State Teaching Hospital, the statement said, junior health workers reportedly earn ₦29,000 monthly, while newly recruited nurses receive about ₦80,000, far below the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) benchmark of ₦340,000 implemented elsewhere.

“How can a government that preaches ‘compassion and reform’ treat its workers worse than its predecessors?” it queried.

Questions over missing funds and loan utilisation

The statement alleged that despite having a workforce of about 67,000 employees, the government spends about ₦6.7 billion monthly on salaries, but has about ₦31 billion unaccounted for each month.

It also accused the administration of withholding information about how funds are being utilised.

“The critical question remains: What exactly is the Abia State Government doing with the remaining billions? The administration has provided no answers, only excuses. Transparency, it appears, is not part of its governance vocabulary,” the statement said.

On borrowing, the deputy speaker’s office referenced the $263.8 million African Development Bank (AfDB)-led loan recently approved for Abia, including $125 million already disbursed by the Islamic Development Bank.

“Yet, despite this massive financial injection, there is no trace of corresponding development on the ground. No landmark or Iconic project, no transformative infrastructure, and no strategic investment have emerged from this borrowing spree. If these funds were truly utilised for development, Abia would not still be grappling with pothole-ridden roads and derelict public institutions,” it added.

‘Governance replaced by propaganda’

The statement accused the Otti administration of focusing more on publicity than on development, alleging that Abia has been “bombarded with staged photo ops, documentaries, and well-scripted speeches that celebrate imaginary achievements.”

“Yet, beyond the cameras, the reality of life in Abia remains grim. Schools are in shambles, hospitals lack essential facilities, roads are deteriorating, and the economy is stagnant,” it stated.

Mr Kalu maintained that his comments were not personal or politically motivated but a “sober reflection of the truth Abians already know.”

“The Alex Otti administration must stop chasing critics and start delivering results. With ₦38 billion flowing into its coffers every month, multiple federal interventions, and international loans at its disposal, Abia State has no excuse to remain in this state of decay,” the statement added.