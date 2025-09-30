A non-governmental organisation, CLEEN Foundation, has highlighted five Local Government Areas (LGAs) as high security risk areas ahead of the upcoming 8 November governorship elections in Anambra State.

It called on the security agencies to consider them during election deployments.

In its Election Security Threat Assessment (ESTA) presented in Abuja on Tuesday, the foundation listed the LGAs as: Ihiala, Ogbaru, Nnewi South, Orumba North and Onitsha North.

Presenting findings from the ESTA, the foundation’s Director of Programmes, Salaudeen Hashim, said these local government areas have recorded persistent insecurity, including killings, attacks on INEC facilities, enforcement of sit-at-home orders, and abduction of electoral officers.

The report noted that between 2022 and 2024, over 46 people were killed in Ihiala, 22 in Nnewi South, 13 in Orumba North, 11 in Ogbaru, 15 in Akwa South and 13 in Onitsha North.

Mr Hashim said there is a rising case of existing security pressure that may contribute to the electoral challenge.

“There’s a convergence of political competition in that state, and that tells very clearly that existing criminal threats plus political competition will create heightened risk,” he said.

He explained that although Anambra is not typically known for election violence, several situations have come together to heighten security threats ahead of the elections.

“We are hoping that security agencies will put in their searchlights for purposes of response,” he said.

Mr Hashim said the ESTA will be updated and presented on 30 October as new development unfolds.

He added that the foundation’s electoral security support centre will be open a day before the election on Friday, 7 November to monitor the entire process.

Methodology

Mr Hashim explained that the methodology for the report involved the use of several approaches, including desk research, field intelligence, and ongoing monitoring of political and security developments across Anambra State.

‘Emphasis was placed on high-risk LGAs such as Ihiala, Nnewi South, Ogbaru and Akwa South, where trends in violence, political mobilisation and community-level tensions have been particularly pronounced,” the report stated.

More Findings

Mr Hashim noted that the states’ security situation in the last two years has witnessed some ‘disturbing trends’.

He cited the 2023 incident where a high-profile ambush targeting a US consular convoy in Ogbaru LGA widely suspected to involve IPOB/ESN as well as the kidnapping of lawmaker Justice Azuka in December 2024 who was later found dead in February.

He said the report compiled 14 political assassinations, nine INEC facilities attacked and over 213 violence-related deaths.

He also noted that misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation are also being weaponised by political stakeholders.

Recommendation

The report recommended a LGA-specific risk mapping and early warnings, disarmament of politically-linked cult groups and enhanced security infrastructure and deployment.

It noted that security deployment should be based on threat levels, with adequate resources provided for rural and riverine communities

“To improve preparedness in high-risk LGAs like Ihiala, Ogbaru and Orumba North, it is essential to conduct regular, data-driven threat assessments and establish local early warning systems,” the report said.

“These should involve community stakeholders, INEC, traditional leaders, peacebuilding structures and security agencies for timely response to security threats and prevent the escalation of violence before, during and after the election.”

It also recommended that the electoral commission counter misinformation with adequate electoral and voter education, using local media platforms.