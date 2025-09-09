Several world leaders have condemned Israel’s attack on Qatar that officials said was targeted at Hamas, describing it as a blatant breach of the sovereign rights of the country.

According to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the strikes are “a flagrant violation of sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Qatar.”

On Tuesday, Israel carried out an attack on the Qatari capital, Doha, in what officials said was targeted at Hamas leaders in the country.

The strikes come a day after six people were killed in a shooting attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

Loud explosions were heard in the aerial attacks on a building in Doha. At least six people have been confirmed dead in the attacks including a Qatari security official while Hamas says it’s officials survived the bombing.

The Doha-based Al Jazeera reports that the targeted building is in a residential neighbourhood, not an isolated area.

The Israeli military also confirmed that it carried out the attack and that it was an assassination attempt on top Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital. It claimed that the targeted Hamas members led the organisation’s activities for years, and that it will continue to act to “defeat the Hamas terrorist organisation”.

Qatar, which has been hosting direct and indirect mediation talks between Hamas and Israel, in response, suspended its mediation efforts with both countries.

The spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Minister, Majed Al Ansari, said in a statement, “This criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar.”

Reactions

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry called the attack a brutal Israeli aggression that violates the sovereignty of the “sisterly State of Qatar.”

It warned of “the dire consequences resulting from the Israeli occupation’s persistence in its criminal violations and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms.”

According to the Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, the action is part of Israel’s repeated aggressions and shows its intent to undermine efforts to achieve stability and security in the region.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry described Israel’s attack on Hamas officials in Qatar as ‘dangerous’ and a ‘violation of international law.”

The United Arab Emirates Foreign Ministry said, “The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack on Qatar, which is a dangerous escalation that violates international law and the sovereignty of a fellow Gulf state.”

The recently elected pope of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, was quoted as saying, “There’s some really serious news right now: Israel’s attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar. The entire situation is very serious.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister emphasised that the operation targeting senior Hamas leaders was carried out solely by Israel, making clear that the United States had no role in it.

“Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation.

“Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility,” he said.

US notified of attack

Meanwhile, the US government confirmed that it was notified ahead of Israel’s attack on Hamas negotiators in Qatar, but stated that it did not agree with the plan.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters that “Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals.”

“However, eliminating Hamas, which has profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal,” she added.

Mrs Leavitt disclosed that President Donald Trump has assured Qatari officials that such attacks will not be repeated.

“The president views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States, and feels very badly about the location of this attack.

“The president also spoke to the emir and prime minister of Qatar and thanked them for their support and friendship to our country,” she added. “He assured them that such a thing will not happen again on their soil,” she said further.