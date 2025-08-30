Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Saturday was personally involved in the rescue of victims of a ghastly motor accident along the Benin-Auchi Road after the bypass.

Upon arrival at the accident scene, he found several victims in critical condition, many bleeding profusely, while bystanders were recording videos instead of offering assistance.

Moved by the dire state of the victims, Mr Okpebholo ordered two of his security Hilux vehicles to be converted into emergency transport vehicles.

He personally supervised as injured passengers, including a woman with severe injuries, were lifted into the waiting vehicles and rushed to the hospital for urgent treatment.

Witnesses reported that the accident was caused by the driver of a white Toyota Venza, with registration number ABUJA GWA 50 AW, who drove against traffic, resulting in a collision involving four vehicles.

The vehicles were three commercial mini-buses loaded with passengers and the Venza.

The impact left scores injured and caused a major traffic gridlock.

The governor remained at the accident scene until he was assured that the victims were safely conveyed to a medical facility under the escort of another security vehicle.

His swift action drew applause from motorists, residents, and sympathisers, who hailed him as a humane and God-fearing leader who prioritised the sanctity of life.

A witness praised the governor’s actions, saying, “Before the governor arrived, people were only taking pictures and videos. But he came, took charge, and ensured the victims were rescued.”

