The chairperson of Nnewi North Local Government Area, Echezona Anazado, and the Convener of Anambra Civic Pulse, Henry Ogwudu, have called for collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to carry out enlightenment campaigns against cybercrimes among the youths and corrupt practices in his area.

They urged the commission to help sanitise the region, especially at the grassroots level, to curb internet fraud.

A statement shared by EFCC via its X handle on Wednesday, showed the group made the appeals on 21 August during a courtesy visit to the Acting Zonal Director of EFCC in Enugu, Aisha Abubakar, at her office.

The council chairperson said the collaboration was needed to strengthen sensitisation in Nnewi North and deter youths from cybercrime. “Help us sanitise Nnewi North,” he said.

He praised the EFCC efforts against corruption but warned that if internet fraud was not tackled, more youths would end up in jail.

Mr Anazado said he had been involved in fight against crime before taking office, with little or no government support, so, he “has no excuse not to fully engage now.”

He said the fight against crime, especially cybercrime, was very important to him, expressing fear that the youths grow from internet fraud into “kidnapping and then ritual killings.”

Similarly, Mr Ogwudu the convener noted that most parents were ignorant of what constituted a crime and called for grassroots enlightenment campaigns.

EFCC responds

Ms Abubakar admitted that youths, as future leaders, must be sensitised and equipped with the right knowledge about leadership before assuming such responsibilities.

She assured the group of EFCC’s readiness to collaborate, citing the commission’s Establishment Act that empowers the agency to conduct rigorous sensitisation on corruption.

She highlighted EFCC Radio and the weekly EFCC Connect programme already serve as key public enlightenment platforms.

The EFCC Enugu Zonal Director appreciated the visit and commended Mr Anazado and Mr Ogwudu for their passion to make the environment safer.

Corruption in Nigeria, from internet scams to Ponzi schemes and money laundering, has continued to draw organisations to partner with the EFCC.

The EFCC has continued to stress its commitment to the fight, even as Nigerians accuse it of targeting internet fraudsters while allowing the elite to go free.