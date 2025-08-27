Over 3,000 residents of the communities of Imogbara, Odo-Ijesha and Iperindo in Osun State were impacted by free healthcare services provided by Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) during its 3rd Annual Community Medical Outreach, held on Friday, 22 and Saturday, 23 August 2025 across its host communities.

This year marked a significant milestone with the introduction of SegunCare — a new initiative from SROL that provides continuous follow-up and support for residents with chronic conditions. This ensures that care does not end after the two-day programme but continues for them.

Across the two days, attendees had access to:

● ​Surgical procedures for eligible patients

● ​Medical consultations with qualified doctors

● ​Eye examinations and free prescription glasses

● ​Screening for HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Tuberculosis, Diabetes, High Blood Pressure and other conditions

● ​Basic laboratory tests and diagnostics

● ​Deworming for children

● ​Health talks on disease prevention and healthy living

● Enrolment into SegunCare for ongoing treatment and support of chronic conditions

Building on last year’s success, where it reached nearly 2,000 residents, facilitated urgent surgeries, distributed over 98 pairs of reading glasses and established follow-up care for more than 85 individuals with chronic diseases, the annual outreach has become a cornerstone of SROL’s community engagement efforts. This year’s outreach reached over 3,000 individuals, with 279 receiving ongoing support from SegunCare.

Reflecting on the success of the 2025 outreach, Dr Princewill Osuchukwu, SROL Medical Services Manager, said, “Since its inception, this outreach has touched the lives of over 10,000 people, with more than 3,000 residents benefitting in just the past two days alone. The impact on their health and families cannot be overstated. What makes this year different is the official launch of SegunCare. For those battling chronic conditions, including mental illnesses that are often stigmatised in this part of the world, care cannot cease after two days. With SegunCare, we are committed to walking the journey with them, starting with these 279 individuals. SROL is proud to provide this much-needed care and to play a role in breaking the stigma around these critical health issues in our host communities.”

Paul Obasanya, Chairman of Imogbara Community Development Agreement (CDA) committee, remarked “The medical outreach has been very successful, and the people deeply appreciate what Segilola Resources has done for them. The cost of drugs, tests, and surgeries is often out of reach for many, and this support has made a real difference in our communities. We truly appreciate them.”

Community leaders and beneficiaries from Imogbara, Odo-Ijesha, and Iperindo commended SROL for its consistency and dedication to improving lives in its host communities, noting that the medical outreach has become a dependable annual programme that residents look forward to each year.

Through initiatives like the Annual Medical Outreach, SROL remains committed to supporting the well-being of its host communities through accessible, consistent, and quality healthcare.