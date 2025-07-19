Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has lauded the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on his 64th birthday anniversary.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, clocked 64 on Saturday.

‘You’ve impacted humanity positively’

In a statement on Saturday by his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Mr Otti described Mr Obi as “a man of great esteem with a track record of success and excellence.”

The governor said the LP candidate is also “a humble and humane statesman with altruistic positive ideologies that have impacted humanity positively.”

He said Mr Obi, during his time as governor of Anambra State, transformed the state which he said marked “a huge turning point in the socio-economic development” of the state.

Mr Otti praised the former governor for remaining steadfast in his positive contributions to the development of Nigeria, as well as his consistent peaceful disposition at all times.

The governor stressed that Mr Obi is an example of “positive influence in leadership and governance.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Otti and Obi in perspective

Messrs Obi and Otti are members of the LP although Mr Obi recently joined the National Opposition Coalition Group which adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the coming election in 2027.

The LP had been battling an intense leadership crisis for a while now which has split the party into two factions.

While the disputed National Chairperson of the LP, Julius Abure, leads one of the factions, Messrs Obi and Otti belong to another faction of the party.

Meanwhile, unlike Mr Obi, Mr Otti has publicly denied being part of the coalition under the ADC platform.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

