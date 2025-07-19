The Police Command in Kaduna State said it has banned all unauthorised political rallies in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, stated this in a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna.

Mr Hassan said, “The command wishes to bring to the attention of the public that it has received credible intelligence regarding a planned political rally by supporters of Mr Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate, in honour of his birthday.

“While the command respects the right of individuals to associate and celebrate their political leaders, it is important to emphasise that all forms of political rallies and public gatherings of a political nature remain suspended across the state.

“This is until the official commencement date of political activities as stipulated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Additionally, intelligence at the disposal of the command indicates that certain criminal elements are planning to infiltrate and hijack the proposed rally, using it as a platform to cause disruption, incite violence, and disturb the prevailing public peace in the state.

“The command further notes that the parties primaries for the forthcoming bye election in the state are scheduled by INEC to take place on the same date as the proposed rally.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said that the parties had formally notified the police of their event, in line with established protocols.

Mr Hassan said it was important to state that the planned rally was expected to overlap with and disrupt several areas designated for the conduct of the other political parties primaries.

He added, “Thereby posing a significant risk of tension, clashes, and breakdown of law.

“In view of these developments, the command strongly advises the organisers of the planned Peter Obi rally to suspend any gathering or procession.

”If they wish to hold any form of event in honour of their principal, it is advised that such activities be suspended to ensure public safety and prevent potential hijack by miscreants.”

The spokesperson said the command remained committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all the residents and would not hesitate to take necessary legal action against any individual or group found violating this directive.

He added that the command appreciated the cooperation of the public in maintaining peace and order in the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

