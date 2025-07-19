At least nine people have lost their lives in an auto accident on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in the Nigerian North-east region.
The incident, which occurred on Friday, involved a Toyota Hummer bus belonging to the state-owned Borno Express and a commercial trailer.
Seven other passengers were injured in the accident.
The Federal Road Safety Corps said those killed were five adult males, one adult female, two male children, and one female child.
The FRSC sector commander, Usman Mohammed, said in a statement that eight passengers died instantly, while the ninth died at the Specialist Hospital Maiduguri, where the injured had been taken for treatment.
He cited over speeding as the cause of the accident.
“The crash involved two vehicles (a Toyota Hummer bus belonging to Borno Express and a commercial trailer). The cause of the crash is attributed to speeding, which resulted in a loss of control. Eight passengers died on the spot, while one died in the Specialist Hospital. The injured are presently receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital Maiduguri,” part of Mr. Mohammed’s statement read.
The official urged motorists to exercise caution on the road.
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.
“Further details will be provided as the investigation unfolds,” the statement added.
