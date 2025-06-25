The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Danjuma Aboki, said on Monday that peace had returned to the state, particularly in previously volatile Orsu, Agwa, and Awo-Mmamma communities.

Mr Aboki said this during his visit to the Police Training School, Nekede, near Owerri, where he addressed 264 police trainee recruits drawn from Imo and Abia for community-based policing.

He said his visit was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

According to him, the aim was to assess the training ground, welfare, and living conditions of the recruits.

At the end of his inspection, he expressed satisfaction with the state of the facility and the high morale of the trainees after inspecting them on parade.

The police chief urged youths in the South-east to join the police and actively participate in tackling insecurity within their communities.

He emphasised that the era of the Indigenous People of Biafra’s “sit-at-home” order had gone, given that their operational bases had been dismantled.

“Do not be afraid. Peace has returned to Imo,” he assured the recruits.

He also reminded them that they would be posted back to their various communities upon graduation, highlighting the community-based nature of their recruitment.

He emphasised the importance of discipline, adherence to rules and regulations, and taking their training seriously.

Mr Aboki, accompanied by other senior police officers, sternly warned the recruits against mutiny, secret cult affiliations, and unauthorised use of social media while in uniform.

He further cautioned them against posting official signals or pictures in uniform, adding that the inspector-general of police had “zero tolerance for corruption.”

“You are in the police to serve the country, protect lives and property in your communities. If you are found enriching yourself, you will be dealt with,” he further said.

Mr Aboki commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his support in rehabilitating the training school.

In a remark, Mr Uzodimma pledged to execute more rehabilitation works at the hostels and other infrastructure in the college.

The governor, represented by his Chief Security Officer, Shaba Adamu, a chief superintendent of police, urged the recruits to approach public service with dedication and professionalism.

In an address of welcome, the school’s commandant, Shuaibu Suleiman, commended Messrs Uzodimma and Aboki for their welfare support over the years.

“We know that the inspector-general of police has asked you to take a tour of the facility in the school, but I assure you that we will not let you down.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to make the police and the state proud,” Mr Suleiman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Aboki later donated 10 bags of 50kg rice, a cow, two gallons of 20-litre vegetable and palm oil each to the school to boost the morale of the recruits.

