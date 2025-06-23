The Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) says it is not bothered by the defection of some of its members, including a federal lawmaker, to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The party’s State Chairperson, Chukwudi Nwankwor, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Mr Nwankwor noted that the defection would not affect their vision and mission ahead of the 2027 general elections.

NAN recalls that Joseph Nwobasi, a member of the House of Representatives, and some other members of APGA defected to APC on 14 June.

Mr Nwobasi, who represents Ezza-North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, was elected to the House in 2023 on the platform of APGA.

Mr Nwobasi, who defected alongside Kevin Okeh of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, said his decision was motivated by his desire to support Governor Francis Nwifuru’s administration.

“I believe Governor Nwifuru is truly the people’s governor. His empowerment initiatives and infrastructural projects have been outstanding.

“We want to join forces with the President and especially Governor Nwifuru to build a better state and Nigeria,” he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi has also recently lost some of its prominent members, including a former acting state chairperson of the party, Ifeanyi Nworie, to the APC.

Political analysts are afraid that Nigeria is tilting towards a one-party state, with the rate politicians are defecting from other parties to the APC.

‘APGA in Ebonyi is united and strong’

According to the state chairperson of APGA, Mr Nwankwor, APGA in Ebonyi is united and strong.

He said those who defected from the party were not motivated by any ideology or conviction, but by personal ambition and selfishness.

“Our members are still united in Ebonyi. The only party executives who left with Nwobasi are one State House of Assembly member, the state youth leader and the Ebonyi North vice Chairman, Emmanuel Mbam.

“In Ezza-North, nobody left; our members and leaders are intact in the area. In Okposi ward, Ohaozara council, nobody has left. Even in Oshegbe ward, where Nwobasi came from, our chairman is still intact.

“I have learnt that in Nigerian politics, people don’t have ideology. How can one win an election in his party for a position, at then he chose to dump the party for another? This is laughable.

“Anyway, we are not missing anyone of them. APGA remains unbothered. Though Nwobasi is still with our mandate, after consultation, we will come up with our decision.

“Our members are still together and strong. Take a look at other local government areas in the state; all our members are intact. You should know that Nigeria cannot survive with a one-party system,” the chairperson stated.

Mr Nwankwor said that the APGA in Ebonyi remains focused and undeterred.

“To our members and supporters and the people of Ebonyi, I urge you all to remain resolute, focused, united, and strong.

“Do not be distracted by the desperation of those who put personal gain above public goods,” he advised.

