An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping a businessman Slyvanus Ahamonu, and collecting $420,000 as ransom from his family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Evans’ accomplice, Victor Aduba, an ex-soldier, was also sentenced to 21 years imprisonment on a four-count charge bordering on kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

Delivering judgement, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, held that the prosecution had successfully proved the case of kidnap and possession of firearms against the convicts.

“It has been established by the prosecution witness (PW3, Ahamonu) complainant was kidnapped. The question is ‘who kidnapped him?’

“PW3 identified the first defendant in court while he was giving his testimony. He also recognized him at the police station nearly two months before the matter was taken to court.

“He testified that he was blindfolded before being taken to the bus. He said ‘Immediately I saw him, I said this was the person that kidnapped me.’ I also watched the video where the first defendant admitted to having kidnapped PW3.

“The first defendant sat in a comfortable chair and there was no sign that he made the statement under duress.

”He was not threatened or harassed. He signed the statement.

“He also said how he broke into banks and later graduated to kidnapping. I am satisfied that this court can convict the defendants through his confessional statement,” Mrs Taiwo said.

The judge also held that there was no proof before the court that three of Evans’ men were killed by the police.

She also convicted Mr Aduba, based on his confessional statement, and held that he should serve out his term without an option of a fine.

“I have considered the allocutus of the defence counsel. This sentencing will serve as a deterrent to others.

“The two are hereby sentenced to a five-year jail term for the first count, second count, 21 years, and third count, five years.

“The sentencing will, however, run concurrently. They are hereby sentenced to 21 years imprisonment without an option of fine,” Mrs Taiwo said.

Earlier, the first defendant’s counsel, Amobi Nzelu, in his allocutus, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, adding that the convict was already serving a life jail term.

“I pray the court to grant him a lesser jail term,” said the lawyer.

The second defence counsel, Adeola Folarin, in her allocutus, also prayed the court to temper justice with mercy as the convict was a first offender.

“My lord, he is a young man that has served his country while in the army.

“He also had a child while he was in custody. He is a father of two young children and they have not enjoyed his fatherly love. We pray the court to temper justice with mercy,” Mrs Folarin said.

The state counsel, Yusuf Sule, however, urged the court to convict the defendants as charged.

“My lord, the first defendant had been sentenced to life imprisonment before Justice Hakeem Oshodi. I urge the court to sentence the defendants accordingly,” Mr Sule said.

NAN reports that Mr Ahamonu and his wife, Chimebere, on 17th December 2021, testified virtually about how Evans and his gang kidnapped him on June 23, 2014, on Kara Road off Osolo Way, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

The couple narrated how they sold properties, borrowed money, and raised funds from family and well-wishers to attempt to raise the initial two million dollars ransom that was demanded by Evans.

Mr Ahamonu, whose hands and legs were chained throughout his two months in captivity, was only released when the family had given Evans $420,000 ransom and he was at the point of death.

NAN also reports that Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja High Court had, on 25th February, sentenced Evans to life imprisonment for the kidnap of Donatus Dunu, the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

