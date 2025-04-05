Gunmen have killed two Chinese nationals in Uturu, a community in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday when the hoodlums ambushed a convoy of the Chinese nationals.

The attackers also killed a police inspector attached to the convoy and abducted two other police operatives and four other Chinese nationals in the convoy.

Sources told this newspaper on Saturday that the victims were heading to a company belonging to the Chinese expatriates at Agukwu-Amaya, Ndundu Community in the council area when they were ambushed by the assailants.

Maureen Chinaka, the police spokesperson in Abia State, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

Ms Chinaka, a deputy superintendent of police, identified the slain Chinese nationals simply as Mr Quan and Mr Cai.

The spokesperson identified the slain police inspector as Audu Saidu, and said the hoodlums carted away his rifle during the attack.

She said the victims were killed after a joint security team engaged the hoodlums in a shootout.

Ms Chinaka, however, said the abducted officers and four Chinese nationals had been rescued by the joint security team comprising the police, military, and other security agencies.

She said the joint security team stormed the scene of the incident in response to a distress call about the attack.

“Upon receiving the information, operatives from Abia State Command, in a joint operation with the military and other sister agencies, launched a search mission.

“As a result, three Chinese expatriates were rescued unhurt, while one sustained injuries,” she said.

Continuing, the police spokesperson said: “Inspector Uba Ahmed, who was also rescued, suffered gunshot injury on his leg.”

“Today (Saturday), tactical team operatives of the command, led by the deputy commissioner of police (operations), visited the crime scene as part of the ongoing search and rescue efforts.”

“Through collaborative action involving the police, the military, and local community members, Inspector Ijeagwa Friday was also rescued unhurt.

Ms Chinaka said both the injured officers and the expatriate were still receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

She said the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Danladi Isa, has assured residents of the state that the attackers would be tracked down.

Mr Isah urged the residents to remain security conscious, and support the police by reporting to them any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities for action.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Abia with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Meanwhile, no group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

However, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been linked to some deadly attacks in the South-east and South-South.

The group has, however, denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the two regions.

