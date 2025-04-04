Gunmen on Thursday abducted Blessing Adagba, the coordinator of Ngbo Central Development Centre in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
The incident occurred on Thursday, sending shockwaves through the community.
The police in Ebonyi State have confirmed the abduction.
Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in the state, told reporters that the Anti-Kidnapping Squad was working hard to secure the victim’s release.
The abduction took place around midnight in the Okposhi Eheku community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.
“Around 12 a.m., a group of men disguised as soldiers invaded the residence of Hon. Blessing Adagba. They demanded she open the door, but she refused, questioning why soldiers would come at such an (odd) hour.”
The kidnappers brandished firearms, overpowered the coordinator and abducted her to an unknown location.
Residents and security operatives in Ohaukwu are reportedly making efforts to ensure the safe return of the victim.
Community leaders have expressed concern over the rise in abductions in the area. They are calling for increased security measures to protect residents.
