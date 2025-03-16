Newcastle United ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy by defeating Liverpool 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

The Magpies delivered a dominant performance, taking a two-goal lead through a powerful Dan Burn header and a clinical finish from Alexander Isak.

A late goal from Federico Chiesa gave Liverpool hope, but Newcastle held firm to secure a historic victory.

Newcastle’s long-awaited triumph

This triumph marks Newcastle’s first major silverware since winning the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969 and their first domestic trophy since the 1955 FA Cup.

It is a landmark achievement for the club, showcasing their resurgence under new leadership.

Meanwhile, the defeat capped a disappointing week for Liverpool. Arne Slot’s side not only missed out on retaining their Carabao Cup title but also suffered elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of PSG just days earlier.

Dominant first half

Newcastle started aggressively, using their physical approach to disrupt Liverpool’s rhythm.

The first big chance came in the 24th minute when Sandro Tonali’s long-range strike narrowly missed the target.

Andy Robertson was forced into a crucial block to deny Kieran Trippier moments later.

The breakthrough came just before halftime. From a corner, Dan Burn rose unchallenged to head the ball past Liverpool’s goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, giving Newcastle a deserved 1-0 lead at the break.

Liverpool’s only real opportunity of the half fell to Diogo Jota, but his wayward effort summed up the Reds’ sluggish performance.

Isak doubles the lead

Newcastle wasted no time extending their advantage after the restart. Seven minutes into the second half, Isak latched onto Jacob Murphy’s header and slotted home, making it 2-0.

Liverpool’s defence looked vulnerable, prompting Slot to make tactical changes.

Curtis Jones and Darwin Núñez were introduced, bringing more urgency to Liverpool’s attack. Jones tested Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, but the Magpies remained resilient.

In a final push, Liverpool brought on Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott, and Chiesa.

Their persistence paid off in stoppage time when Elliott set up Chiesa, who calmly finished to make it 2-1.

Wembley erupted as Liverpool pushed for an equaliser, but Newcastle’s defence held strong, securing a historic win.

What’s Next?

Newcastle’s victory signals a new era for the club as they celebrate their long-awaited success.

For Liverpool, the focus now shifts to the Premier League, where they host Everton in their next fixture.

