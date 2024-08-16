Gunmen have abducted the Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Agha Mba.

They also abducted his wife, Chizoba Mba, and killed one of his aides during the attack, which occurred on Friday.

The slain aide has been identified as Ernest Offiah, a lawyer.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the gunmen attacked the victims in Edo State while they were heading to Abuja for the wedding ceremony of Adaora, daughter of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

Adaora’s traditional marriage was held last week in Isuofia, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Her church wedding was scheduled for Saturday (tomorrow) in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Christian Aburime, the spokesperson to the governor, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday evening.

“We’re making efforts to rescue the commissioner and his wife,” Mr Aburime said.

The spokesperson promised to give details of the attack in a statement that would be issued later.

Viral video clip

The abducted commissioner and the slain aide hail from Onitsha, a community in Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Like the duo, Arinze Ibekwe, Adaora’s husband, hails from Onitsha.

A video clip apparently recorded after the attack has been circulating on various WhatsApp groups.

The clip showed a commercial Toyota Sienna which had bullet holes and blood stains.

An unidentified person, in the background of the clip, said the vehicle was chartered by the abducted commissioner for the Abuja trip.

The clip showed that the Sienna vehicle belongs to GUO, a transport company.

“This vehicle was attacked this morning. They (the occupants) were heading to Abuja. The person seated at the front died,” the unidentified person said, apparently referring to Mr Offiah, the slain aide.

“They kidnapped other occupants of the vehicle,” another unidentified person said.

