The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has released the names of candidates shortlisted for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) for 2026.

The candidates, grouped into the usual advocacy and academic categories. They comprise 77 advocates and 12 academics, bringing the total number of shortlisted candidates to 89.

The short list was announced in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Secretary of the LPPC, Kabir Akanbi, who doubles as the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court.

According to the committee, the shortlisted candidates successfully passed various stages of the conferment process, including the advocates’ first and second filtration stages, academic pre qualification, academic first attrition exercise, independent appeals hearing, and chambers inspection exercise.

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The committee said the publication of the names precedes the final interview stage of the SAN conferment exercise.

The LPPC cautioned that inclusion on the short list does not amount to a successful application.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the publication of the names of the shortlisted Applicants is not an indication of a successful application,” the committee stated.

The committee therefore invited the general public “to comment on the integrity, reputation, and competence of the shortlisted candidates.”

The committee asked members of the public to submit comments to the Office of the Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja, to reach the office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 15 July.

It said any “complaint or adverse representation against a candidate must be accompanied by a verifying affidavit deposed to by the author before a superior court of record in Nigeria or before a notary public in Nigeria.” The committee added that such comments or complaints must be submitted in 20 copies.

The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is the highest distinction conferred on legal practitioners in Nigeria. It is awarded annually to lawyers and academics who have distinguished themselves in legal practice, legal scholarship, and contributions to the development of the law.

Find full list below:

Advocates Candidates

1. Ibrahim Gamdeh Adamu, Esq.

2. Jude Chukwuemeka Okafor, Esq.

3. Godwill Achibong Umoh, Esq.

4. Sunday Samuel Obende, Esq.

5. Adebayo Olugbenga Adaralegbe, Esq.

6. Jimson Ejovi Okodaso, Esq.

7. Olaotan Thomas Olusegun, Esq.

8. Philemon Audu Daffi, Esq.

9. Adenrele David Adegboriye, Esq.

10. James Eromosele Agbonhese, Esq.

11. Alexander Nduka Muoka, Esq.

12. Olalekan Lawrence Bade-John, Esq.

13. Onome Okodiya, Esq.

14. Emmanuel Akunke Akomaye, Esq.

15. Ikhide Ehighelua, Esq.

16. Mas’ud Mobolaji Alabelewe, Esq.

17. Ogunmuyiwa Olayinka Balogun, Esq.

18. Anthony Auditz Iroagalachi, Esq.

19. Humprey Ehi Uwaifo, Esq.

20. Akugbe Jonathan Osayande, Esq.

21. Mohammed Tajudeen Mohammed, Esq.

22. Odion Peter Odia, Esq.

23. Olaide Bamidele Akinseye-George, Esq.

24. Gbemiga Adaramola, Esq.

25. Moses Okoh Oyilokwu, Esq.

26. Abiodun Ebenezer Dada, Esq.

27. Charles Azubuike Obodozie, Esq.

28. Hakeem Obafemi Agaba, Esq.

29. Bimbo Felix Atilola, Esq.

30. Okechukwu Steve Emelieze, Esq.

31. Israel Ikechukwu Alobu, Esq.

32. Joshua Demilade Olaniyan, Esq.

33. Igonikon Abiola Adekunle, Esq.

34. Christian Nnadozie Nwokorie, Esq.

35. Sadiku Momoh Ilegieuno, Esq.

36. Adebayo Olanrewaju Omole, Esq.

37. Sarafa Kolawole Idowu, Esq.

38. Olujumoke Enitan Aliu, Esq.

39. Oliver Onyenucheya Amuzie, Esq.

40. Adebisi Emmanuel Adeniyi, Esq.

41. Faruk Abdullah, Esq.

42. Sagir Gezawa Suleiman, Esq.

43. Ifeanyi Godwin Ezeuko, Esq.

44. Aisha Ado Abdullahi, Esq.

45. Adebayo Folorunsho Ologe, Esq.

46. Sabiu Gumba Adamu, Esq.

47. Eric Keme-Egolukumor Omare, Esq.

48. Soibi Ideriah Ovia, Esq.

49. Somina Peter Johnbuhl, Esq.

50. Chinedum Ikenna Umechie, Esq.

51. Emmanuel Eghiegba Ekhasemomhe, Esq.

52. Mohammed El-Hassan Sheriff, Esq.

53. Junaidu Bello Marshall, Esq.

54. Olawale Sunday Fapohunda, Esq.

55. Adebiyi Alaba Adetosoye, Esq.

56. Senior Sulyman Ibrahim, Esq.

57. Agba Eimunjeze, Esq.

58. Ayobamidele Oyekunle Akande, Esq.

59. Adetunji Taiwo Adedyin Adeniyi, Esq.

60. Olamide Mujigbotoluwa Adekunle, Esq.

61. Umaru Yunusa, Esq.

62. Akorede Habeeb Lawal, Esq.

63. Darlington Nnabuike Ozurumba, Esq.

64. Ninaemeka Francis Patrick Egonu, Esq.

65. Kayode Orire Omoshehin, Esq.

66. Akponimisingha Osuobeni Ekoi, Esq.

67. Mitchel Akinrinsola Aribisala, Esq.

68. Bolu Agbaje Akadiri, Esq.

69. Oluwaseun Asimiyu Alao, Esq.

70. Olugbenga Olusanya Ajila, Esq.

71. Adetokunbo Oluwasanmi Davies, Esq.

72. Mustapha Olayinka Ajenifuja, Esq.

73. Afees Hassan Adebayo, Esq.

74. Obinna Gerald Onya, Esq.

75. Mohammed Abiodun Adelodun, Esq.

76. Jonathan Akintola Makinde, Esq.

77. Olajide Salami, Esq.

Academics

1. Prof. John Alewo Musa Agbonika

2. Prof. Najeem Adeyemi Ijaiya

3. Prof. Nnamdi Onyeka Obiareeri

4. Prof. Nathaniel Ahabue Inegbedion

5. Prof. Akkarren Samuel Shaakaa

6. Prof. Olusesan Ujaid Oliyide

7. Prof. Violet Omon Aigbokhaevbo

8. Prof. Emmanuel Ayangarumun Kenen

9. Prof. Collins Odioma Chijioke

10. Prof. Ahmed Rabiu

11. Prof. Ibrahim Abikan Abdulqadir

12. Prof. Omoniyi Bukola Akinola