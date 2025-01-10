A former Nigerian Senator, John Azuta-Mbata, has been elected as the 13th president-general of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Mr Azuta-Mbata emerged as the new president-general of the Ohanaeze during Friday’s election for the new executives of the Igbo group in Enugu.

The former senator replaces Fidelis Chukwu, the immediate past president-general of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, whose tenure ended on Friday.

The new president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo hails from Ikwere Ethnic Nationality in Rivers State, south-south Nigeria.

The 65-year-old had served as senator for the Rivers East Constituency of Rivers State from 1999 to 2007 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Azuta-Mbata expressed gratitude to the delegates for their trust and support.

He promised to work hard in uniting Ndigbo and addressing pressing issues of the Igbo race.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Other members of the executive

Apart from Mr Azuta-Mbata, 16 others were elected into various executive positions of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Okey Nwadinobi, from Abia State, was elected national deputy president, while Emeka Sibeidu, a former deputy governor of Anambra State, was elected new secretary-general of the group.

Others are Dan Okenyi (deputy secretary-general); Charles Kalu (national financial secretary); Jane Nwangele (assistant national financial secretary); Peter Aneke (national treasurer); Nnanna Nwakwo (assistant national treasurer); Okeagu Ogada (national legal adviser); Chizoba Iheka (assistant national legal adviser); Ezechukwu Ezechi (national publicity secretary); and Bismarck Orji (assistant national publicity secretary).

Five other persons were elected as vice president-generals for states which did not produce a president-general or deputy president of Ohanaeze.

They are Omeife Jideofor (Anambra), John Duru (Imo), Ngozi Olejime (Delta), Peter Mbam (Ebonyi) and Fred Eze (Enugu).

How the election was conducted

Before the election, Ben Obi, a former senator from Anambra State, moved a motion to dissolve the old executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to allow for the election of new executives.

A former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, seconded Mr Obi’s motion.

A former governor of Anambra State, Chris Ngige, subsequently moved to temporarily suspend the Ohanaeze constitution to allow for the adoption of election modalities.

The contestants were later adopted as consensus candidates before they emerged winners through a voice vote.

The following South-east governors were physically present: Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Alex Otti (Abia), Charles Soludo (Anambra) and the host governor, Peter Mbah (Enugu).

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State was represented by his Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Echiegu.

Others included the Anambra Central Senator, Victor Umeh, a retired Anglican Archbishop of Enugu, Emmanuel Chukwuma and a prominent chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chekwas Okorie.

Ohanaeze soul of Ndigbo – Mbah

Speaking during the election, Governor Mbah stressed the importance of unity and urged everyone to prioritise the collective interests of Ndigbo above individual or partisan politics.

The governor said the socio-political circumstances that led to the creation of a pro-Igbo group in the 1970s remain relevant till now.

“We may be gathered here for the crucial task of electing members into the National Executive Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, but this epic event offers an opportunity for introspection regarding the noble vision that inspired our forebears to establish this organisation,” he said.

“The ties that bind us run deep and transcend geographical boundaries, for we share a common history and cultural heritage. Our forebears understood that unity is a formidable force.”

Governor Mbah described Ohanaeze Ndigbo as the soul of the Igbo people, maintaining that for Ndigbo to witness progress, they must embrace unity.

“Failing to unite leaves us vulnerable, but standing together gives us strength and resilience. Let us act collectively to achieve this goal, not merely through words but with our actions,” he said.

Zoning principle in Ohanaeze

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the position of president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo rotates among seven Igbo-speaking states in south-east and south-south Nigeria.

The South-east has five states namely, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia and Imo while the south-south region has two Igbo-speaking states which are Rivers and Delta states.

Each state is to produce the president-general of Ohanaeze who would serve for a single tenure of four years, according to an existing zoning arrangement of the group.

READ ALSO: Tinubu congratulates new Ohanaeze Ndigbo president

A state which does not complete its tenure as a result of the death or resignation of the incumbent president-general is permitted to nominate another to complete such tenure subject to ratification by the Imeobi Ohanaeze.

Mr Azuta-Mbata will serve for four years to cover for the tenure of Rivers State before handing over to the next would-be leader from another state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

