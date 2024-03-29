Residents of Enugu metropolis have expressed concern over the consistent poor power supply to parts of the city as they begin preparations for the Easter celebration.

A cross-section of electricity consumers in Agbani Road, Achara Layout, Uwani and Coal camp areas told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that their businesses were collapsing.

In separate interviews, some said they stayed several days without electricity, and even when it came, it barely lasted as long as one hour.

A welder, Hyginus Nweze, whose workshop is at Agbani Road, Awkunanaw, told NAN that he has been having sleepless nights over the lack of electricity.

“I am suffering due to a lack of power supply for about five days now, and I have collected many jobs from people, and unfortunately, I cannot do them because there is no light.

“Honestly, it is very bad. Let EEDC please help us. I am begging,” Mr Nweze said.

A liquor operator in the Uwani area, Maduka Ezeani, also said that the lack of electricity has drastically affected his business.

“In this hot season, if your drinks are not chilled, you lose customers, and that is exactly what I am passing through.

“Sometimes, we stay days without light, and even when they bring it, it will be in the middle of the night and before 5 a.m., they take it again. It is terrible,” Mr Ezeani said.

A hotel manager, also at Uwani, Agnes Okoro, said the case of hospitality operators was worse as they spend most of their little profits on diesel, trying to satisfy their customers.

“It has been very difficult for us in this hotel business due to irregular power supply.

“To keep customers happy, you need to run at least 12 hours on diesel; if not, you lose your guests regularly,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has assured its consumers of steady power during the Easter celebration.

The EEDC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, gave the assurance in an Easter message in Enugu on Friday.

Mr Ezeh assured the people of the South-east of the preparedness of the organisation’s technical team to attend to any fault that might occur during the period.

“Customers are equally encouraged to use the convenient, easy and safe electronic payment channel EnergyPay to recharge their meters and pay their bills during the holiday period,” he added.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

