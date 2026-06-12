Some Delta State residents on Friday decried the huge gap between the rich and the poor in Nigeria, which they said contradicted promises made by the nation’s leaders since 1999.

The residents spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria, in Asaba, as the nation marked 27 years of uninterrupted democracy and the June 12 Democracy Day.

A public affairs analyst, Emeke Johnson, called for the sustenance of democratic institutions, the total independence of the judiciary, the separation of powers, and electoral reforms.

He also urged President Bola Tinubu to swiftly tackle the enormous challenges bedevilling the nation, especially insecurity and the economy.

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“Things are very difficult; people are barely surviving. The economic situation is troubling.

“The high cost of food and drugs is enormous. The government needs to improve its economic indicators.

“Insecurity is on the rise, and mass abduction is daily. What then is the function of the government?” Mr Johnson asked.

Also, a commercial motorcyclist, Kevwe Ogbo, said that democracy has not benefited the masses.

“There is insecurity everywhere, and prices of goods are astronomical. Power supply is terrible. The fuel price is N1,400 a litre.

“The money I make daily can no longer feed my family. What is there to celebrate?” he said.

‘We need credible elections’

Roseline Ugbaja, a teacher, lauded the Delta State Government for its commitment to road rehabilitation.

She also lauded the level of physical infrastructural development across the country, particularly in the Delta, over the 27 years of democratic rule in Nigeria.

“The road leading to my house used to be in a terrible state, but the state government recently repaired it.

“It has eased our sufferings and reduced the cost of transportation. However, the cost of living is still high. I can barely afford my medications. Government needs to come to our aid,” she said.

She urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure that the 2027 elections are free, fair, and credible, enabling the people to choose their leaders.

“A credible election is the hallmark of democracy. INEC needs to ensure that our votes count. It should restore Nigerians’ confidence in our electoral process.

“That is the only way to ensure that democracy will continue to thrive,” Ms Ugbaja said.

In his reaction, Monday Nkeonye, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for “fulfilling his electoral promises” to the people.

He said the M.O.R.E Agenda of the Delta State Government has “delivered the dividends of democracy and brought development to the grassroots.”

Mr Nkeonye commended Nigeria`s uninterrupted democratic journey and urged citizens to be patient with the government.

“I know things are a bit difficult, but it will get better. The economic hardship will soon be over. Government’s economic policies, though difficult at the beginning, will soon begin to yield results,” he said.

Also speaking was Isaac Mordi, a security officer, who hailed Nigerians on yet another anniversary of democracy day.

He said, “27 years of democracy is a milestone, but we need to do better. People have no confidence in our institutions.

“We need reforms in almost every sector, especially electoral, security and judicial reforms. They are the tripod on which our democracy stands, but the foundation is shaky.

“The government needs to work for every Nigerian and not just the ruling class. Let Nigerians feel the impact of democracy. Poverty is increasing.”

He decried the rising insecurity nationwide and called on the president and other elected officials to fulfil their responsibilities.

Charity Anih, a youth leader, said that, no matter the challenges Nigeria is currently facing, democracy has come to stay.

She called on political parties to ensure internal democracy and to field capable candidates every electoral cycle.

“At least every four years, we go to the polls to elect our leaders. I believe that the country will improve.

“Let competent people join political parties and contest for positions. We need to stop complaining and participate in the process.

“We need people who can tackle the rising unemployment and insecurity, and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

“We need to do away with the crop of politicians, whose legacies are corruption and bad governance,” Mr Anih said.