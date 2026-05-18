A federal lawmaker from Edo State, Marcus Onobun has protested the APC primary outcome for Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency, alleging that he won the direct primary despite a contrary declaration by the party official.

This is contained in a petition he filed on Sunday to the All Progressives Congress Primary Election Petitions Committee, alleging that ward results across the constituency showed that he won.

The committee reportedly announced Lucky Esiegbe as winner of the primary election.

He said, “The party approved direct primary mode, empowering registered members across thirty wards to elect the candidate.”

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He alleged irregularities in collation and announcement of results, saying due process was not followed in several wards.

He urged the APC Primary Election Petitions Committee to review ward results and compare them with reports from officials, agents and documentary evidence.

The incumbent federal lawmaker demanded to be declared the rightful winner of the APC House of Representatives primary for the constituency.

“That I be declared rightful winner of the APC primary, having secured the majority of lawful votes,” he said.

(NAN)