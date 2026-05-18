Former Ogun State Governor and incumbent Ogun East senator Gbenga Daniel, has advised him to boycott his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the 2027 senatorial election, billed for Monday (today).

They also advised Mr Daniel to distance himself from the primaries.

In a statement issued on Sunday by 21 representatives of Mr Daniel’s supporters from across the senatorial zone, under the aegis of Boa Ahmed Tinubu-Otunba Gbenga Danel (BATOGD) Movement, they stated that all members of the party in the zone supporting should him should stay away from the venues of the primaries for Senate for their own safety.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the APC had fixed its 2027 National Assembly primaries nationwide for May 18.

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NAN reports that the incumbent Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, is also contesting for the APC senatorial ticket.

The group said recent developments within the party had fallen short of democratic expectations, warning that participation in the primary could expose supporters to danger.

“We have followed our principal to all the nooks and crannies of the Ogun East Senatorial District empowering the people and we are glad that the goodwill of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been supportive in no small measure,” the statement read.

However, the party leaders alleged that recent political developments had created tension and insecurity.

“We have followed our principal to all the nooks and crannies of the Ogun East senatorial district, empowering the people.

“We are glad that the goodwill of President Bola Tinubu had been supportive in no small measure.

“However, what we have experienced in no distant time is at variance to our understanding of the principles of a democratic system, where fair play is the minimum expectation.

“In the last few days, we have seen all manner of strange movements and miscreants taking positions and ready to strike down our people.

“We have seen and heard people threatening fire and brimstone against our supporters,” the group alleged.

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Political clash

The development comes amid heightened political tensions within the Ogun APC, where control of the party structure and the Ogun East senatorial ticket has for months triggered quiet rivalry between political blocs loyal to Mr Daniel and supporters of Governor Abiodun, the incumbent governor of Ogun State.

While both camps have publicly maintained party unity, contests over delegate influence and the forthcoming senatorial nomination have continued to deepen internal divisions within the ruling party in the state.

The APC stakeholders who signed the statement include Olumuyiwa Okunowo, Fatai Sowemimo, Remmy Hassan, Aremo Babatunde Adesanya, Babatunde Onadeko, Ronke Carew, and several others drawn from Ijebu, Remo, Ogun Waterside, and Sagamu political blocs.

(NAN)