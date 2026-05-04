The remains of Nkoyo Ikot, the mother of the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Timfon John, were laid to rest on Saturday in Esit Eket Local Government Area of the state.

Madam Ikot, who died at 61, was described by family members and associates as a devoted mother and respected community figure.

The funeral rites began on Thursday with the opening of the mourning house and a gospel night at Ebighi Assang in Esit Eket.

It continued on Friday with a friends’ night at the deceased’s compound, ahead of the burial on Saturday.

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The funeral service was held at Holy Cross Lutheran Primary School, Uquo, and officiated by ministers of the Christian Fellowship Evangelical Church of Nigeria, Uquo Zone.

Dignitaries at the funeral ceremony included the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Baba Azare.

“Today, I stood not just as a Commissioner of Police, but as a fellow human sharing in the pain of loss,” Mr Azare said of the funeral ceremony.

“It was a moment that reminded me that beyond uniforms, ranks, and duties… we are all bound by love, family, and the inevitability of goodbye.

“In times like this, words often fall short, but presence speaks volumes. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, and may God grant the family the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“We mourn with you. We stand with you. And we honour a life that surely touched many.”

In a condolence message, the Chairman of Esit Eket Local Government Area, Uduak Ikot, said death was inevitable and urged people to live lives worthy of emulation.

“Death remains a debt every mortal must pay,” she said, encouraging residents to reflect on the legacies they would leave behind.

Mrs Ikot described the deceased as a peaceful woman devoted to God and family, adding that her virtues were evident in the lives of her children.

“She gave birth to responsible and respected children; that is how you know a blessed woman,” the council chairman said.

In a personal message shared after the burial, the police spokesperson, Ms John, described her late mother as her “first home” and “greatest teacher,” saying her influence would continue to shape her life and career.

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“A chapter has closed, but the love you gave will echo through my life forever,” she said.

“You were more than a mother… you were my guide, my protector… Every step I take, every uniform I wear, every duty I uphold carries a piece of you in it.”

She added that although her mother’s passing was painful, her legacy of discipline, humility and compassion would endure through her and others whose lives she touched.

Testimonies from family members indicate that the late matriarch lived a life marked by humility, service and commitment to her community.