The police in Akwa Ibom State said they have recovered explosive materials within the Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre in the state.

Timfom John, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Uyo, said that the recovery had averted imminent tragedy at the centre.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said that the breakthrough followed credible intelligence from correctional authorities regarding suspicious items found around the facility.

She said that following the report, the Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, ordered the deployment of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, BomPol Base 38, Uyo, alongside other tactical teams to secure the area.

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The police spokesperson said that a coordinated search and sweep operation by the command led to the recovery of two 90mm high explosive rounds and 45cm length of burning fuse.

She said that the police recovered one pair of pincers, one flat screwdriver, two pieces of 12mm iron chisels and one 6cm conduit iron pipe.

“The EOD team professionally rendered the explosive devices safe, thereby neutralising any imminent threat and preventing possible loss of lives and destruction of critical infrastructure.

“The command has reinforced security around the correctional facility and its environs, with increased surveillance, access control, and continuous patrols to deter any further threats.

“Discreet investigation and technical analysis have commenced to determine the origin of the explosives, and to apprehend those connected to the dangerous act,” she said.

The spokesperson reassured residents that the situation was fully under control and that no casualties were recorded.

She urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement around their neighbourhood to the nearest police station.

Ms John warned criminal elements that the command would not tolerate any attempt to undermine public safety or target on critical institutions.

She reassured residents of Akwa Ibom that the command remained resolute, proactive, and ready to protect lives and property across the state.

(NAN)