The Nigeria Federation of Business and Professional Women has petitioned the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, over the violent assaults on women during a local festival in the state.

The group called for an urgent investigation, prosecution of perpetrators, and reforms.

The festival took place in the Ozoro community, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta.

A video clip of the incident captured a crowd of rowdy young men assaulting a young woman whose bra had already been torn.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the bizarre festival has been an ancient tradition in the Ozoro community.

In an open petition dated 21 March and signed by its National President, Ojobo Atuluku, the organisation said women were “attacked, stripped, and violated in broad daylight” at the festival, stressing that the incident had “shocked the conscience of Nigerians.”

The group argued that the acts, carried out under the guise of cultural practice, amounted to criminal conduct and could not be justified under any tradition.

“What happened to women at a recent festival in Delta State was not a cultural practice; it was a crime,” the petition stated, adding that no society should condone practices that degrade human dignity.

Citing Section 34(1) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which guarantees the right to dignity, the group said the actions also violate provisions of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015, the Criminal Code, and relevant state laws.

It further referenced Nigeria’s obligations under international frameworks, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and the Maputo Protocol.

The group raised concerns over the role of traditional institutions, noting that the incidents allegedly occurred under the watch of recognised traditional authorities. It said such leaders, as custodians of their communities, must be held accountable when they fail to prevent or address violence.

“Traditional rulers are not merely ceremonial; they are custodians of order and protectors of their people,” the group said, urging the governor to exercise his powers under Delta State chieftaincy laws where necessary.

Demands

Among its demands, the group called for the establishment of an independent panel of inquiry to investigate the incidents, including the role of traditional authorities and any institutional complicity.

It also asked the governor to suspend all traditional office holders within the affected area pending investigation, and to remove any found culpable of enabling, condoning, or failing to prevent the alleged abuses.

The group further demanded the full prosecution of all perpetrators, including organisers and enablers, under applicable laws, as well as a comprehensive review of safety and human rights compliance standards for cultural festivals across the state.

It called for support for victims, including access to justice, medical care, psychosocial services, and witness protection.

“This is bigger than one festival,” the petition noted. “It is about whether Nigerian women can move freely, participate in public life, and trust that the law will protect them.”

The group pledged to support victims and collaborate with authorities on reforms, while also indicating readiness to pursue legal action if necessary to ensure accountability.

Meanwhile, the police in Delta State said they have arrested 15 suspects so far in connection with the bizarre incident.

The federal government has also said it will collaborate with the state government to support victims.