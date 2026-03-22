The police command in Delta has confirmed the arrest of eleven additional suspects linked to Thursday’s alleged sexual assault in Ozoro community.

The Delta police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Asaba, following a crackdown on those allegedly involved.

“In furtherance of earlier disturbing reports on alleged sexual assaults in Oramudu Quarters, Ozoro, the command provides an update on ongoing investigations.

“The CP Special Assignment Team was directed by Commissioner of Police, Mr Aina Adeshina, to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.

“Acting on the directive, operatives analysed video evidence and intelligence, leading to the arrest of eleven additional suspects,” Edafe said.

He listed suspects as Samson Atukpodo, Steven Ovie, Ugbevo Samson, Afoke Akporobaro, Evidence Oguname, and six others.

The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to 15 in connection with the incident.

According to him, preliminary findings indicate criminal elements exploited the situation to perpetrate acts of sexual violence.

Mr Edafe stressed the acts were not representative of any legitimate cultural practice of the Ozoro community.

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“The Commissioner condemns these acts entirely and reassures the public of the command’s resolve to secure justice for victims.

“He is determined that all involved will be identified, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“Members of the public, especially victims and witnesses, are urged to provide credible information to aid ongoing investigations,” Mr Edafe said.

(NAN)