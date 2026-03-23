US President Donald Trump says he has postponed his threatened strike on Iranian power plants after a “detailed and constructive” discussion with Iran.

Mr Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said he is postponing the strikes against the power plants for five days.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Trump, on Saturday, issued a 48-hour deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

He threatened to have the US “obliterate” Iranian power plants should they fail to do so by the set deadline.

Iran, in response to this, threatened to attack Israel’s power plants and plants supplying power to US bases in the Gulf if the US attacked its energy infrastructure. It also threatened to attack energy infrastructure in the Gulf states.

It also threatened to target Israeli communication system.

In his latest comment, however, Mr Trump said the US and Iran had held talks on the complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East.

“I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.

“Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions,” he said.

However, Iran has denied having any direct talks with the US.

The Wall Street Journal, quoting Iranian state media, reports that the Iranian foreign ministry denied it was in talks with the US, stating that “no dialogue” between the two sides.

“Yes, there are initiatives from regional countries to reduce tensions, and our response to all of them is clear: we are not the party that started this war, and all these requests should be referred to Washington,” the ministry was quoted to have said.