The NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL)/Seplat Energy Joint Venture has graduated 623 teachers and education inspectors under the 2026 Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme aims to reinforce a multi-year investment in improving classroom standards across Edo and Delta states.

The graduation ceremony, held in Benin on Monday, drew senior government officials, education administrators and development partners, who described the programme as a strategic intervention in public education.

In her speech, Chioma Afe, director of external affairs and social performance at Seplat Energy, charged participants to translate the training into measurable classroom impact.

“Teach, inspire and transform is not a slogan, it is a responsibility,” she said, urging the graduates to deploy their enhanced skills with confidence and purpose.

On his part, Nicolas Foucart, NEPL managing director, who was represented by Oluwaseyi Orimoloye, described STEP as “a partnership delivering meaningful social impact.”

He noted that the programme equips educators with critical thinking competencies, leadership capacity and technology-enabled instructional tools designed to improve learning outcomes.

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Emmanuel Okoebor, affirmed that the initiative aligned with the state’s education reform priorities.

He said strengthening teacher quality remained central to the administration’s long-term human capital development strategy.

At the federal level, the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmad, represented by Caroline Ikem, underscored the government’s emphasis on teacher effectiveness.

She urged participants to cascade the knowledge gained, stressing that “the future of the nation depends on it.”

Country Director of the British Council in Nigeria, Donna McGowan, represented by Chikodi Onyemerela, highlighted the imperative of continuous professional development, particularly in digital literacy and modern pedagogy.

Delta State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Kingsley Ashibogwu, and Edo State Commissioner for Education, Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu, commended the joint venture partners for sustaining the programme and encouraged beneficiaries to replicate best practices within their respective schools.

NAN reports that the highlight of the ceremony was the Teacher Innovation Contest, which showcased market-ready solutions developed during the training.

Stephen Egbeburu presented an Eco “Fueless” Generator concept, Matthew Nwokoye presented Learning Solutions, and Faith Igbayo unveiled Live FaceFoods.

Launched in 2020, STEP has now trained 1,957 educators, integrating STEAM-focused pedagogy, digital literacy, leadership development and structured mentorship.

Stakeholders at the event agreed that the scale and continuity of the initiative position it as a significant private-sector contribution to strengthening foundational education in host communities.