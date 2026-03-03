In the spirit of the Chinese New Year, Bracken Media Solutions hosted leading media stakeholders to a strategic meet-and-greet session aimed at strengthening collaboration and appreciating long-standing partnerships.

The engagement, held in Bracken’s head office in Ikeja Lagos, brought together journalists and editors who have supported the agency’s client portfolio over the years. The session provided an opportunity for reflection, appreciation, and alignment on shared goals for 2026.

Speaking at the gathering, Managing Director, Mahmood Oyewo, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to deeper media collaboration.

“Bracken has come to stay. Beyond amplifying our clients, we are intentional about building lasting partnerships within the media ecosystem. This year, we are open to stronger collaboration from supporting media initiatives and industry events to creating platforms that elevate shared visibility and impact,” Mr Oyewo said.

He further noted that 2026 would see Bracken intensify strategic media placements for its clients while also strengthening the agency’s own brand positioning.

The media representatives in attendance commended the agency for the engagement and expressed readiness to deepen collaboration in the year ahead.

The session concluded with renewed commitments on both sides to foster mutual growth, transparency, and impactful storytelling throughout 2026.

Oyewo Sheds More Light on Bracken and its media partnership

Below are excerpts from a conversation with Managing Director, Mahmood Oyewo on the imperative of the meeting and partnership with the media:

Q: Why was this engagement important?

Mahmood Oyewo: The media has played a significant role in helping us deliver value to our clients. It was important to appreciate that support and begin the year aligned on expectations and opportunities.

Q: What should the media expect from Bracken in 2026?

Mahmood Oyewo: Greater collaboration. We are not only focused on positioning our clients more strategically, we are also investing in strengthening Bracken’s visibility and credibility. If media partners have events, industry conversations, or initiatives, we are open to supporting and participating meaningfully.

Q: How will this impact your clients?

Mahmoud Oyewo: Our clients will benefit from more deliberate media engagement, stronger placements, and deeper storytelling partnerships. We are refining how we connect brands to audiences through credible platforms.

Q: What is your outlook for the year?

Mahmood Oyewo: 2026 is a year of consolidation and expansion. We are building stronger bridges and we are doing it collaboratively.