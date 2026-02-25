Peter Akpe has been sworn in as the sixth deputy governor of Bayelsa State, South-south Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Tuesday that the state assembly cleared Mr Akpe.

Mr Akpe, a pastor, served as the chief of staff to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State before his latest appointment.

He was sworn in on Wednesday at the Bayelsa State Exco Chamber in Yenegoa, the state capital, by the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Matilda Abrakasa Ayemieye.

During the event, four new commissioners and 14 permanent Secretaries were also sworn in.

Speaking during the event, Governor Diri prayed for the repose of the deceased deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, “who was called to glory and was given a befitting burial.”

The immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, slumped in December while he was working in his office, and later died at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Mr Ewhrudjakpo was buried in January this year.

‘He is competent’

Mr Diri praised Mr Akpe, saying the new deputy governor is competent and God-fearing.

“I prayed and looked for competency, character, and someone who was God-fearing, and I found that in one person called Peter Akpe. Let me thank the assembly for your speedy consideration and clearance,” he said.

The governor said the fact that he and the new deputy governor showed up in matching outfits at the swearing-in without planning for it was “divinely instructive.”

He said the swearing in of Mr Akpe as the new deputy governor complied with the 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended.

‘Discharge your duties with fear of God’

Mr Diri charged the new deputy governor to be mindful of the Oath of Office and discharge his duties with the fear of God.

“I charge you to be mindful of the solemn oath of office, discharge these duties for the betterment of the state, and let the words you speak repose the confidence imposed on you by the people of the state to lead with honour and empathy and make the well-being of our state,” he said.

Continuing, the governor said, “As the deputy governor, be assured of my full support.

“I believe you will be a reliable confidant in fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state.

“Let us be united, prayerful as we work together for the good and betterment of the state.”

The new deputy governor will complete the remaining two years of the Diri administration.