The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Peter Akpe as the new deputy governor of Bayelsa.

Mr Akpe’s appointment was confirmed during plenary on Tuesday morning, following his nomination by Governor Douye Diri.

According to Section 191 of the Nigerian Constitution, a governor nominates a replacement deputy governor, subject to confirmation by the state assembly in the event of a vacancy.

The development fills the vacancy created by the death of former Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo in December 2025. His death occurred weeks after Governor Diri defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 2025.

Mr Ewhrudjakpo had declined to join the governor in the defection to the APC.

Before his nomination, Mr Akpe, who hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa, served as chief of staff to Governor Diri, a role that positioned him at the centre of executive coordination and policy implementation.

A former two-term member of the Bayelsa assembly, Mr Akpe previously rose through the state civil service to the rank of director before transitioning into partisan politics and senior administrative roles. He also served as deputy chief of staff and later acting chief of staff before his substantive appointment as chief of staff.

Lawmakers endorsed his nomination after consideration at plenary, paving the way for his swearing-in as deputy governor.