Tragedy struck on Friday as an 18-seater bus carrying passengers to the Bayelsa deputy Governor’s burial was involved in a crash along the Toru-Orua axis of the Sagbama/Ekeremor Road.

News of the accident filtered in soon after it occurred, with claims of casualties.

Seiyefs Brisibe, the Bayelsa Commissioner for Health, who confirmed the crash to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said two of the victims died on the spot.

He dismissed rumours that more than 10 people died in the incident.

“Our State Ambulance Services promptly responded and evacuated the victims to hospitals.

“Seven were taken to Sagbama General Hospital, while 10 were taken to the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital at Okolobiri.

“Two passed on at the accident scene, while the rest are in stable conditions as we speak. The speculation that more than 10 died is false.

“The deployment of our fleet of ambulances helped to bring prompt medical help to the victims,” Mr Brisibe said.

The commissioner said that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa had directed him to ensure provision of adequate medical care for the victims as the state government would pick their medical bills.

Meanwhile NAN learnt that the burial ceremony of the late deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, at Ofoni, in Sagbama Local Government Area, was underway at the time of filing this report.

Mr Ewhrudjakpo, 60, slumped and died on 11 December last year while performing his duties at the Government House, Yenagoa.