Senate President Godswill Akpabio has endorsed his nephew, Ukpong Akpabio, for a second term in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Ukpong, a lawyer, represents Essien Udim State Constituency. He was elected in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last June alongside Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom.

In his remark after endorsement, Mr Ukpong thanked Mr Akpabio and President Bola Tinubu for their “love” for the people of the area.

Mr Akpabio announced the endorsement on Saturday in Essien Udim during the APC Local Government Congress, where party chapter executives were elected.

From 2007 to 2015, when Mr Akpabio served as governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Ukpong worked as his special assistant on general duties.

Endorsement for federal lawmaker

Mr Akpabio also announced that Patrick Umoh, the lawmaker representing Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim and Obot Akara Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, would return for a second term in 2027.

“There’s really nothing substantial that he (Mr Umoh) will bring to the people except that he’s a ranking member,” Mr Akpabio said in vernacular.

He referenced Tony Esu from Obot Akara Local Government Area, who previously served a single term in the House of Representatives, noting that Mr Umoh also hails from the same council.

“Since Mr Esu began a single term in the Federal Constituency, I stand here today as the Senate president and your leader and say that Obot Akara should return for a second term,” he said.

Zoning arrangement announced

Elected offices in Akwa Ibom are often informally zoned among local government areas and constituencies, a practice political actors say is intended to promote equity.

Citing what he described as a principle of fairness, Mr Akpabio declared: “What is done to the Israelites will also be done to the Gentiles.”

“Therefore, after his second term, Essien Udim will take over and serve for eight years,” he added, warning that nobody from Obot Akara should challenge Essien Udim’s turn in 2031.

“Obot Akara began one term. It has returned to Obot Akara. Mr Umoh hails from there. He has finished one term, and we are giving him a second term, and after that, he will hand over to Essien Udim. Whoever emerges (from Essien Udim) will serve for eight years uninterrupted,” he said.

He further declared: “Today we’ve made a covenant with God that whoever from Obot Akara or Ikot Ekpene that will challenge Essien Udim turn, Holy Ghost fire.”